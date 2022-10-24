Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has flatly rejected former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s job offer as ODM’s new Secretary for Science and Technology.

On Friday, the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu gazetted Babu Owino’s name as the party’s new Secretary for Science and Technology, thanks to Raila Odinga.

However, speaking yesterday, Babu Owino declined the job offer, saying he is not interested in the position.

While turning down the position, the lawmaker, whose formal name is Paul Ongili, noted that he made it clear to the party that his interest is to serve as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson at the National Assembly.

“There is nothing like that and I am not interested in such a position. I have not been told anything. Can you be given a position in your absence?”

“I already expressed my interest as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman. That is what I wanted. I do not know what they are proposing to give me. I don’t know what is there to be invented in ODM,” he stated.

In September 2022, the lawmaker described himself as a ‘wounded ODM soldier’ after learning that he had been overlooked for the plum PAC Chairperson job.

In the role, Owino would have spearheaded the scrutiny of the government’s financial spending and ensure accountability as well as transparency within the state.

At the time, Owino noted that he had received 99% support from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya MPs to serve as PAC Chairperson but later received a call from a senior ODM party official asking him to step down for the Nominated MP John Mbadi.

Owino was named as the Secretary for Science and Technology, a position previously held by politician Steve Mbogo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.