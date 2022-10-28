Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – A Tiktok influencer allegedly murdered her mother’s lover after he threatened to release her sex tape, a court has been told.

Mahek Bukhari is accused of hatching a plot to stop Saqib Hussain from leaking revenge porn images of her 45-year-old mum Ansreen Bukhari.

Saqib and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died when their car was slammed off the road on February 11.

A court heard how Mahek, 23, had launched a ‘trap’ in order ‘to silence’ Saqib after he threatened to send the sex tape to Ansreen’s husband and son.

Saqib also blackmailed the mum and demanded £2,000 to £3,000 in return for not releasing the images and ‘dirty’ videos, it was claimed.

Jurors heard that Mahek, concerned on how such a sex tape exposure will affect her own social media following, vowed to get the 21-year-old ‘jumped by guys’ in revenge.

The young influencer has more than 120,000 followers on TikTok and 43,000 on Instagram, where she poses in a variety of outfits and films make-up tutorials.

Saqib and Mohammed, of Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed instantly when their car hit a tree at high speed and split into two on the A46 in Leicester.

A chilling 999 call was then played to the jury

In the 999 call, Saqib pleads: ‘I am being followed by two vehicles. They are trying to ram me off the road.

‘They’re right behind. They’re hitting into the back of the car very fast. I am going to be rammed off the road’

‘Please sir I just need help and I am in danger.

‘They are trying to kill me. Please I’m begging you, I’m going to die.’

He then can be heard screaming before a loud crash is heard.

Mehek is charged with two counts of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter alongside her mother Ansreen and friend Natasha Akhtar, 22.

Natasha Akhtar, 22, of Birmingham; Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, and Ameer Jamal, 27, both of Leicester, who each deny two counts of murder.

Raees Jamal, 22, of Loughborough; Rekan Karwan, 28, of Leicester and Mohammed Patel, 20, of Leicester, have also entered not guilty pleas to the same charges. Each of the three women and five men also denied two counts of manslaughter.

The case was opened at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday October 27.

Prosecutor Collingwood Thompson KC told the jury: ‘The telephone call led to a major investigation into this case which revealed a story of love, obsession, anger, attempts at extortion and ultimately murder.

‘This was no accident, he knew what was happening to him.

‘That 999 call sparked a major murder investigation.’

Mr Thompson told the court Saqib’s sister had revealed he was having an affair of three years with Ansreen.

Mr Thompson said that between August 10, 2021 and February 9 2022, Saqib had contacted Ansreen Bukhari 1,702 times.

The court heard the affair had recently ended but an ‘obsessive’ Saqib wanted to resume the relationship and continued to message and phone her.

A ‘trap’ was then discussed by Ansreen and her family, it was alleged.

Mr Thompson told the court: ‘A way had to be found to silence Saqib – either by causing him really serious injury to warn him, or to silence forever by killing him.

‘It was worried the affair could have ruined Asreen Bukhari’s marriage and damage her reputation in her community.

‘It could have also affected Mahek’s relationship with her father because she knew about the affair.

‘Mahek was a social influencer and had a large following on TikTok.’

The court heard Saqib’s flaming car was spotted by witnesses driving past the scene who noticed the vehicle had ‘disintegrated’.

The trial continues.