Wednesday October 26, 2022 – President William Ruto is not done yet with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, going by what he did yesterday, which may be construed as revenge.

This is after he abolished Uhuru’s project dubbed Kazi Mtaani which had employed thousands of young people, popularly known as hustlers.

The President scrapped off Kazi Mtaani Programme during the groundbreaking of Soweto East Zone B Social Housing, Kibra, Nairobi County.

Speaking at the event, the Head-of-State vowed to include the youth to contribute towards the affordable housing plan in the country through the Juakali industry.

“Kazi Mtaani is outdated now, the work now is building these houses, and the first people to get jobs in this project will be from Kibra,” Ruto stated, adding that the number of youths being employed under the kazi mtaani program was minimal.

” The 500 youths per ward hired in the Kazi Mtaani program will be used to construct these homes. You asked for job opportunities, here they are,” Ruto added.

By abolishing Kazi Mtaani program, Ruto argued that his latest move was meant to empower the Juakali industry.

Also, Ruto promised to allocate 40 percent of the affordable housing work to small businesses.

“The urbanization rate in Kenya is 4.4 percent therefore we must ensure our people have good and affordable houses. In Makongeni, we plan to construct 55,000 houses,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.