Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya now wants President William Ruto to re-impose the ban on Genetically Modified Crops commonly known as GMOs.

Speaking yesterday, Azimio, through Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, vowed to fight Ruto to the bitter end as far as GMOs are concerned.

While citing a lack of public participation, Kalonzo stated that should President Ruto fail to re-impose the ban, Azimio will seek redress in the National Assembly.

“On such a weighty matter especially as concerns food security, there should have been nationwide discourse through public engagement, education and participation. The government did not engage in public participation,” he said.

He appealed to the President to reconsider his stand re-introduction of GMOs, saying the initiative is not a sustainable solution to reduce food shortage and it will have diverse health effects on Kenyans.

The ban on genetically modified crops imposed in 2012 during President Mwai Kibaki’s regime was due to the threat they posed on the livelihoods of small-scale farmers and the health of Kenyans.

“It is therefore important that we demystify the impacts of GMOs and expose their propensity to be an existential threat to the biodiversity we pride in as a country and our health,” Musyoka stated.

Musyoka also warned that the lifting of the ban will adversely affect trade with neighboring countries since most have effected a ban on GMOs.

The Wiper Leader pointed out that the nation has failed to provide mechanisms for liability and redress in the event of possible harmful effects arising from the consumption and use of GMOs, questioning the rush to lift the ban.

“This poses a grave challenge to our already emaciated health care system in the long term. The dependence of GMOs on toxic herbicides is a threat to human health and the environment,” Musyoka stated.

The ban on GMO imports was enforced in 2012 following a presidential decree by the late former President Mwai Kibaki.

The decree followed recommendations by the then Minister for Public Health Beth Mugo who cited a study by a French University that linked cancer in rats to the consumption of GM foods.

The findings of the research were also backed by the Kenya Medical Research Institute.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.