Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – President William Ruto seems not to be bothered by threats by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s firstborn son, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In a series of tweets yesterday, Muhoozi threatened to invade Kenya and capture Nairobi within 2 weeks, even as he faulted former President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving up power to Ruto so easily.

The move sparked massive reactions from across East Africa, with leaders calling on Ruto to act swiftly against Uganda.

However, according to foreign affairs experts, Ruto is not losing sleep regarding his diplomatic relations with Uganda and his close ties with Museveni.

Speaking earlier today, foreign affairs analyst John Gachie dismissed Muhoozi’s sentiments of staging a military takeover of Nairobi, arguing that his sentiments cannot trigger any diplomatic brawl.

However, he expressed concerns about how Muhoozi, who is the commander of the land forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), could utter such reckless and controversial remarks.

“It is not in the interest of Uganda nor Kenya to engage in any form of a scramble. The two countries are friendly states which fully depend on one another for trade and other partnerships.”

“I would like to imagine that Ruto will be given specific advice on Muhoozi’s sentiments. But I think the Twitter warriors are trying to get something that does not exist,” John insisted.

Similar sentiments were echoed by another foreign affairs analyst by the name Andrew Limo, who dismissed Muhoozi, maintaining that Ruto would only treat his comments as rumours.

“That is a joke that cannot be taken seriously. It cannot trigger any brawl. He is always tweeting about such things. So, this is not different,” Limo stated.

Ruto and Museveni enjoy close ties with the latter making the keynote speech at his inauguration at Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday, September 13.

