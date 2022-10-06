Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been making headlines in Kenya after he made a series of disturbing tweets touching on Kenya’s sovereignty.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Muhoozi, who is a General in the Uganda Army, said his army can capture Nairobi in two weeks and oust President William Ruto’s government.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted on Monday.

Following his sentiments, Museveni apologized to Kenyans on behalf of his son who irked many Kenyans.

“Dear Ugandans, the brotherly people of Kenya, and all East Africans. I greet all of you. I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for the tweets sent by General Muhoozi,” Museveni tweeted.

Political analysts in Kenya said Museveni apologized to avoid an economic meltdown that would have been witnessed in Uganda if Nairobi reacted.

According to Economist Gerishon Ikiara, Museveni apologized because he knew that if Nairobi reacted, Kampala would be struggling economically.

The Kenyan DAILY POST