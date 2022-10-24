Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Barely a week after he landed in the country after five years in exile, controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has begun showing his former traits of arrogance after he refused to appear in an interview on Spice FM on Monday morning.

Miguna, who had arrived at the media house boardroom, refused to be interviewed after he was asked to sign a guest indemnity form before he could be allowed to appear on The Situation Room show.

Taking to Facebook, the self-styled general highlighted the form’s clause 5, which required him to agree that he would be liable for his own comments throughout the session and not the company.

Miguna said it was a set up by KANU chairman, Gideon Moi and Azimio leaders who wanted to accuse him of defamation if he talked ill of members of the coalition.

“Azimio Council Member @MoiGideonand his @Standard Kenya team at @Spice FMKE tried to gag and force me to give them a blanket indemnity one minute before the interview started. Of course, I refused to sign this death warrant. The hosts did not even greet me. It was a silly setup,” Miguna stated on his official Twitter page.

