Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Former Nairobi County governor, Anne Kananu, has said she is ‘crying for Kenyans’ over the character of individuals President William Ruto appointed in his Cabinet.

Last month, Ruto named his 22-member cabinet which is full of his close loyalists and a few technocrats.

The 22 men and women are currently undergoing vetting by the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments chaired by Speaker of the House, Moses Wetangula.

Reacting to the cabinet line-up, Kananu, who performed dismally during her stint as the Nairobi county boss, said she is crying for Kenyans because Ruto’s cabinet list is full of drunkards, rapists, thieves, murderers, and all kinds of delinquents.

“William Ruto’s cabinet will be made up of all manner of criminals and characters, from murderers to thieves to school dropouts and even drunkards. I’m crying for Kenya!,” Kananu wrote on her Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.