Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged over how the deep state and state functionaries reacted after realising Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga was losing at the Supreme Court.

Speaking on Saturday, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, Johnstone Muthama, said after realising Raila Odinga was losing at the apex court, State House mandarins and functionaries started making frantic calls to Supreme Court judges, urging them to overturn Ruto’s victory.

Muthama claimed individuals who tried to contact the bench were system members and members of the coalition led by Raila Odinga.

“I solemnly promise that no one from the UDA or Kenya Kwanza ever bothered to try to get in touch with the SCOK Judges. Azimio and the system made an effort to influence the election results by contacting the judges,” Muthama who is a former Machakos County Senator stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.