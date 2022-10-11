Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has sent a message to Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, who is still in denial after losing the August 9th Presidential election to President William Ruto.

Raila Odinga is still nursing election hangovers after he lost the election to Ruto, who was declared the fifth President of Kenya on September 13th.

Speaking on Sunday in Dar es Salaam when she met with Ruto for bilateral talks, Suluhu advised Raila Odinga to work with Ruto to build a strong and formidable economy.

Samia said that cooperation between Raila and Ruto will be advantageous for Kenya’s prosperity.

“Mimi Nakuomba sana Bwana Raila Ushirikiane na Rais Ruto hili Mujenge Kenya , na hiyo ndiyo furaha ya Watanzania,”Suluhu said.

Suluhu and Ruto further asked relevant government officials in their two countries to work towards eliminating barriers that hinder trade between their two countries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.