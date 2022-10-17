Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 17, 2022 – University of Nairobi lecturer, Prof. Herman Manyora, has given his two cents after details emerged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is preparing to vie for the presidency for the sixth time in 2027.

Raila Odinga, 78, has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times, and according to his close handlers, he wants to vie in 2027 for the last time.

Many Kenyans were hoping that Raila Odinga had run out of steam and may endorse someone like Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to challenge President William Ruto in 2027.

Reacting to news that Jakom may vie for the presidency in 2022, Prof Manyora, a seasoned political analyst, said Raila cannot be wished away, and that it is too early to talk about the 2027 elections.

“I do not know whether it will be advisable for Raila to run again in 2027 since the general thinking is that he might support Kalonzo Musyoka to unseat Ruto, but politics do not work that way,” Manyora said.

“Running for the presidency is a personal choice, and it is not easy or cheap as people may think. Raila might have run out of steam, but that is a personal decision which we will know before then, although I cannot rule one out based on age, or the number of times he had lost,” Manyora added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.