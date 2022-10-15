Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has revealed exactly what he will do once he lands in Kenya on October 20.

President William Ruto’s government has removed all the red alerts and the General, who has been in exile for almost five years, is expected to land in his native country.

In a tweet on Friday, Miguna said once he lands in the country he will unveil a comprehensive and pragmatic blueprint that will be aimed at transforming the Luo Nyanza region and the country at large.

He further said he will rescue Luos from Raila Odinga’s slavery and said he will not wait for him to die so that he can start the initiative.

“On October 20th – Mashujaa Day – I will unveil a comprehensive, pragmatic and progressive BLUEPRINT for the TRANSFORMATION and DEVELOPMENT of Luo Nyanza, specifically, and Kenya, generally. No one is going to wait for conman Raila Odinga to die before we sort ourselves out,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

