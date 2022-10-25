Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has broken her long silence over the police assassination of Pakistani journalist, Arshad Sharif.

Sharif was gunned down in Kajiado in a roadblock mounted by the General Service Unit(GSU) along Magadi Road.

Kenya police, in a statement, stated that it was a case of mistaken identity since there was a car that was reported stolen in Pangani, Nairobi where a child was also abducted and was heading to Magadi Road.

“NPS regrets to announce an incident that occurred last night along Kwenia farm/Kamukuru marram road within Magadi, Kajiado where a foreigner National namely Arshad Sharif, a Pakistan national aged 50 years was fatally wounded by a police officer while a passenger in a motor vehicle KDG 200M. At the time of the incident, the deceased was in the company of his brother namely, Khurram Ahmed,” Police said in a statement.

Martha Karua reacted to the statement by asking why the police chose to shoot to kill instead of trying to stop the car.

“Why shoot to kill rather than to immobilize whatever the case?” Karua asked.

