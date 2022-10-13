Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has questioned the withdrawal of the Sh19m graft case facing Public service and gender CS nominee Aisha Jumwa.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji withdrew the case on Wednesday.

While reacting to the move, Karua, who Raila was Odinga’s running mate in the last election, tweeted:

“Impunity reloaded? but see no evil, hear no evil.”

The CS nominee was being accused of misappropriating Sh19m CDF funds.

She also faced another charge of murder.

Jumwa was nominated as Public Service and Gender cabinet secretary by President William Ruto.

She is among the 22 cabinet secretaries nominated to serve in Ruto’s government.

The nominees will be vetted by the National Assembly before they assume office as part of the requirements to enforce ethics and integrity.

Azimio MPs have vowed to conduct a grueling vetting process for the 22 nominees.

