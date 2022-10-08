Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 8, 2022 – Kenyans are currently in mourning following the sudden death of former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament, William Chepkut.

Chepkut died on Saturday morning at Mediheal Hospital in Nairobi.

The former MP is said to have collapsed at his home and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He is said to have died of a blood clot and high blood pressure.

Last year, Chepkut was admitted to hospital for two months following an accident at a hotel, where he missed a step and fell down a flight of stairs, rolling over several times.

He also had an accident which necessitated his being taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Chepkut was MP for Ainabkoi between 2017 and 2022.

He tried to defend his seat as an Independent candidate but was unsuccessful.

He lost to Samuel Chepkonga of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.