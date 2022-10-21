Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has reacted after Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, said she doesn’t recognize William Ruto as President of Kenya.

Speaking during an interview with BBC in London, Karua reiterated that while she is a firm believer in the law, she does not recognise Ruto as the president.

Karua’s deep hatred for Ruto has forced Ahmednasir, who goes by the moniker Grand Mullah in legal circles, to react.

Ahmednasir said the constitution recognizes Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya and whether Karua accepts that or not doesn’t matter.

“The law recognizes him (Ruto as President). But not me.” Hon Martha quoted @Nation_Politics…AS IF SHE MATTERS!” Ahmednasir posted on social media.

Martha Karua is currently in London attending a Global Black Women Executive Leadership Program alongside other global leaders.

Karua noted that the program was courtesy of the Commonwealth organisation and a non-profit company, Schmidt Futures.

