Thursday, October 6, 2022 – A South African woman, Palesa Ya Seponono had to get stitches on her face after her baby daddy attacked her with a broken bottle.
The mother of one on Monday, October 3, 2022, posted photos showing what her face looks like after the attack.
“He decided to do this on my face, I didn’t want to talk about it, but I just can’t. This is the way I look now,” she wrote.
Details of the incident are still sketchy but one Omahau Light identified the suspect as Thabo Lietsoso Sempe.
