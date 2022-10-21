Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, landed in the country after being in exile for five years in Canada.

The Kenya Airways plane carrying the outspoken lawyer landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport Thursday morning.

He was received by friends and relatives who had lined up to welcome him.

Miguna was sent to exile in 2018 after he participated in the mock swearing-in of Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga as people president in a colourful ceremony in Uhuru Park.

Barely 24 hours after his return, Miguna announced the local TV station that will host him as he tries to explain his life in exile and how he was humiliated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government and how Raila Odinga betrayed him despite fighting for him.

Miguna said he will be on NTV tonight and he will be hosted by senior reporter, Joe Ageyo.

“I will be on @ntvkenyaprime time with @jageyotonight. Viva!,” Miguna stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.