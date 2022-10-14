Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife is currently in mourning after one of her bodyguards was killed in a bar brawl in Kisumu on Thursday night.

The officer, Barack Onyango Odour, was in the company of a woman and a man when he met his death.

Nyanza regional police boss Karanja Muiruri confirmed the incident but promised to provide further details after receiving the full report.

The assailant who is said to be a manager of one of the clubs in Kisumu took off after the shooting.

The suspect also shot the woman in the arm and the man was shot in the leg.

Those who were injured are admitted at a facility within the lake-side city.

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrived in Kisumu on Friday morning and said Mama Ida was safe since she was not in Kisumu at that time.

The slain man was off duty during the time of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.