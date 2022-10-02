Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has sent a message to President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Friday at Safari Park Hotel, Karua, who was Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s running mate, said she is still shocked that William Ruto stole their victory and denied them justice during the August 9th Presidential election.

She said despite all that, she will still remain steadfast in ensuring the country does not slip into dictatorship and that the rule of law is upheld.

“We shall remain unbroken and we shall continue to serve Kenya because we love our country. We will remain here working to make our home a better place for all of us” Karua said.

“You can steal our votes, you can deny us justice but I cannot be your accomplice in your attempt to break my spirit.

“I will remain who I am and my truth will remain my truth, therefore don’t get tired when we say it was stolen.” Karua added

The Kenyan DAILY POST.