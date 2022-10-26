Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – The National Assembly has unanimously approved all the twenty-three cabinet nominees appointed by President William Ruto a few days ago.

The list includes Attorney General Justin Muturi and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who were all vetted a few days ago.

In a message after parliament approved his nomination, Muturi, a former Speaker of the National Assembly and former Siakago Member of Parliament, expressed his gratitude to the members for approving his appointment as Kenya’s Attorney General.

“I wish to express my gratitude to the Members of the National Assembly for unanimously approving my appointment to serve as the Attorney General of the Republic of Kenya, and for validating the full cabinet nominees,” Muturi wrote on his Facebook page.

Muturi is a close friend of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, although they parted ways in politics last year when Uhuru supported Raila Odinga’s presidential bid and Muturi supported Ruto, who eventually won the August 9th election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.