Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Model Gigi Hadid has called Kanye West a “bully” after he mocked Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s style choices for expressing her disapproval of his “White Lives Matter” shirts.

Kanye shared photos of Gabriella to his Instagram account to mock her.

This didn’t go down well with Gigi, so she took to Instagram to blast Kanye while expressing her support for the Vogue editor.

Gigi wrote to Kanye West: “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…If there’s actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u.”

Gigi added: “As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Gigi also took to her Instagram Stories to reshare a post slamming Kanye and supporting Gabriella.

See below.