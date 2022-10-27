Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 27 October 2022-A family in Mulot is crying for justice after their son was picked up by men claiming to be DCI officers at night.

The father of one was sleeping when the alleged detectives stormed his home and arrested him.

He has been missing since May.

The victim identified as, Festus Too, is said to have masterminded a fraud scam in which former Kasarani OCP Peter Mwanzo lost Ksh 597,000.

The police boss fell victim to a sim card swapping syndicate planned in Mulot that left his accounts dry.

Within less than 12 hours, a whopping Ksh597,100 had been transferred from my Equity bank account to Mpesa, sent to an unknown phone number and withdrawn in Mulot, Bomet county.

Below are photos of the missing man alleged to have masterminded the scam.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.