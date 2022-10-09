Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has questioned former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s withdrawal from African Union peace talks for Ethiopia.

In a statement shortly after Uhuru’s letter to African Union chairman Mousa Faki Mahamat emerged, Ngunyi said the flow of events has the hallmarks of foul play.

“Things don’t add up about President Uhuru Kenyatta failing to attend the Ethiopia-Tigre mediation in South Africa,” he said in a tweet on Friday.

“One, Ruto visits Ethiopia this week and meets Prime Minister. Two, when he returns, the US Special envoy to the Horn meets him at the State House as the new mediator. Add the Math.”

The AU peace talks aimed at ending the two-year conflict between Ethiopia’s government and the rival Tigray forces.

Uhuru said he could not attend the talks citing a clash of events in his schedule as the reason.

“I wish to notify your good office that I will not be able to attend the AU-Convened Peace Talks scheduled for October 8, 2022, in South Africa owing to conflicts in my schedule,” he said.

The former President had been appointed by President William Ruto to spearhead peace talks in the region.

He was to lead the talks alongside former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo and former South African Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.