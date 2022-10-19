Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary nominee for Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action, Aisha Jumwa, had a very rough time explaining to the National Assembly Appointment Committee of Parliament how she acquired a Master’s degree before securing her bachelor’s.

Clarifying her academic qualifications which seemed not to add up, Jumwa noted that the Master’s was not the usual academic certificate as it was accorded to her based on her being a leader.

“On matters of acquiring my Executive Master’s before my bachelor’s degree, I would like to say that this is not a Master’s degree.”

“This was a special certificate awarded after undertaking a course in county governance. It is a course that is recognized and that is how I got admitted to national leadership university,” she stated.

Jumwa also faced hurdles over her corruption and murder cases, but Speaker Moses Wetangula helped her navigate through.

