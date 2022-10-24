Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – President William Ruto is finding it difficult to settle down following his election as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Over one month since his election, Ruto has been grappling with the high cost of living, which he had promised to deal with immediately after being sworn in, and then there is the debt burden which is not making things any easier for the Head of State.

So dire is the situation that Ruto has gone back to hustlers for help to ease things.

Speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony in Kutui county on Sunday, Ruto vowed to be at the forefront of relieving Kenya from its swollen debt burden as he sits at the helm of the nation.

He underscored that the nation is grappling with a high debt ceiling and is in dire need of being salvaged.

The Head of State opined that the nation’s growth will be largely impeded if the debt headache will not be solved.

“I want to promise you I will lead from the front to ensure that we remove Kenya from borrowing. We do not want our nation to be in debt. We are now paying debts close to 1.4 trillion every year. We must end borrowing from other countries and we start looking for our own money as Kenyans,” said Ruto.

“Right now, we are collecting Ksh.2 trillion and we are targeting to collect Ksh.3 trillion come next year and before the end of five years we collect Ksh.4 trillion and that is how we will build roads and ensure our children access education and ensure Kenya is moving forward.”

The Head of State, therefore, called on Kenyans to be tax-compliant and pay their taxes to aid in revenue collection which will be pivotal in the nation’s development.

Terming it “the only way to be an independent nation”, Ruto said the nation should use its own resources to develop and not depend on other nations.

“I want you Kenyans to help me with only one thing, pay taxes. Because all this work cannot be done without money and the government gets money from tax collected,” he pleaded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.