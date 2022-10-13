Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Paris Hilton has alleged that she and other female students at Utah’s Provo Canyon School, where she attended as a teen, were sexually abused by staff members.

When Paris Hilton was 16 years old, her parents Rick and Kathy Hilton sent her to Provo Canyon School in Utah due to her rebellious nature. She was there for 11 months before being brought back home.

She recalled on Tuesday, October 11, how staff members at the school would forcefully “perform cervical exams” on her and other female students.

“Very late at night, this would be around like 3 or 4 in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams,” Hilton, 41, claimed in a New York Times article published Tuesday.

She further alleged that it “wasn’t even with a doctor” but rather “it was a couple of different staff members who would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us.”

The heiress continued in a quavering voice, “And I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor. And it was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years.

“But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse.”

Paris also took to Twitter to detail how she was “forced to lie on a padded table,” spread her legs and submit to a “cervical exam.”

“I cried while they held me down & said, ‘No!’ They just said, ‘Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you’ll go to Obs,'” Hilton wrote, adding, “It’s important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal & help put an end to this abuse.”

Hilton has continuously spoken out about her time at the controversial boarding school in the past while advocating for such schools to be reformed.

In 2020, Paris released the documentary “This Is Paris,” painting a larger picture of her traumatic experience at the boarding school.

She said of the school: “I knew it was going to be worse than anywhere else. It was supposed to be a school, but [classes] were not the focus at all. From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture.”

Paris spoke of her struggles at the school alongside three of her former classmates who corroborated the heiress’ claims of abuse.

She shared in the documentary that the attendees were force-fed medication, held down by restraints as punishment and sometimes tossed into solitary confinement for as long as “20 hours a day.”

“I was having panic attacks and crying every single day,” she added. “I was just so miserable. I felt like a prisoner and I hated life.”