Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has today appeared before the National Assembly Appointment committee, where he outlined what he will do if he is approved to head the powerful docket.

Kindiki said during his tenure, he will rein in police officers who solicit bribes.

Kindiki said he would develop more contemporary methods of penalizing lawbreakers on the roadways because the subject of roadblocks is out of date.

“The issue of roadblocks is antiquated; we need to develop contemporary methods of penalizing lawbreakers on the road. I will attempt to ensure that I will control the acts of police personnel collecting bribes,” Kindiki said.

On his net worth, Kindiki said his net worth is Sh 544 million.

On how his ministry will deal with criminals, Kindiki said he will deal ruthlessly with criminals, including use of violence if need be.

“What discussion are you going to have with a criminal who has stolen 100 cows from an innocent person and he is hiding in a gorge? You flatten the gorge,” Kindiki said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.