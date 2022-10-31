Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 31 October 2022 – Renowned Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, is being housed by a beautiful and well-endowed lady called Bernice as he continues with his music tour in the United States of America.

Bernice, a single mother of four, has been sharing videos on Tik-Tok, goofing around with Samidoh in her house, leaving Netizens with endless questions.

On Sunday night, she threw a birthday party for him and shared the video online.

They were seen hugging passionately and staring at each other like lovers, sparking reactions among Tik-Tok users.

Some Tik-Tok users joked that Bernice is likely to be Samidoh’s next baby mama.

Samidoh is a well-known womanizer and doesn’t waste the opportunity when a beautiful woman shows him interest.

He particularly has an appetite for financially stable single mothers.

Watch the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST.