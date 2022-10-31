Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – The son of Keroka Town Chief Kennedy Ndege is reportedly a notorious criminal.

His rogue behaviours were exposed after he was captured on CCTV stealing in a petrol station in the middle of the night while wearing his father’s official uniform.

He raided the petrol station that is located in the outskirts of Keroka town with his gang.

According to information shared on Twitter by journalist Abuga Makori, the chief’s son leads a gang of six.

He was arrested on Friday after the CCTV footage exposed him badly.

Watch the footage.

