Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Two armed thugs were caught on CCTV staging a robbery attack at a shop in Juja.

They walked to the shop located near Juja Road Primary School disguised as ordinary customers and brandished a pistol.

A scuffle ensued between the shop attendant and the thugs who had concealed their identities with facemasks, prompting them to shoot at her.

Two other people who were within the vicinity when the robbery incident occurred were also injured.

Luckily, the victims were rushed to the hospital and they are in stable condition.

The two thugs are said to be terrorizing Juja residents, especially small-scale traders.

They have a getaway motorbike which they use to escape after staging robbery attacks.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.