Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Last year in December, Kenyans woke up to shocking news that vocal Bishop Godfrey Migwi of House of Hope Church in Kayole had passed on.

Migwi was a staunch supporter of Ruto and was a regular guest on media stations.

Migwi’s death was announced by his cousin Peter Munge on social media.

Munge claimed that the renowned bishop died as a result of high blood pressure.

However, it is now emerging that the popular Kayole bishop died in a hotel room after taking blue pills.

He was in the company of a woman on the fateful day that he died.

He was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed in the hotel room while chewing the ‘forbidden fruit’ but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

His family and friends did a cover-up on his death.

Migwi was reportedly a very notorious womanizer with a special appetite for slay queens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.