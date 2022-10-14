Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has raised serious concerns over the rate at which corruption cases against President William Ruto’s allies are collapsing.

Addressing the press yesterday, LSK President Eric Theuri demanded an explanation from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji over the recently dropped corruption cases.

He questioned the motive behind the withdrawal of cases in quick succession without a detailed explanation of the reasons behind the decisions, saying something is seriously off.

“If the cases are being withdrawn for lack of evidence to sustain the charges, the DPP must take responsibility and explain how the decision to charge was arrived at in the first instance,” stated Theuri.

“We all recall that some of those suspects were arrested dramatically with media press releases as to the reasons for their arrests and arraignment in court. However, the discontinuation of cases has been done silently and without any press release from the DPP,” he added.

According to Theuri, the failure of the DPP to issue an explanation implied that the cases were dropped to facilitate the clearance of some of the suspects nominated to various positions by the government.

“We are left with a very reasonable presumption that the only intention of withdrawal of these cases is to ensure that those who have been nominated in various positions in the public service have the hurdles before them eliminated.”

The statement followed the acquittal of several leaders who had been charged with corruption, among them Cabinet Secretary nominee for the Public Service docket Aisha Jumwa, former Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, Agriculture CS designate Mithika Linturi, former KPLC MD Ben Chumo and former Kenya Power CEO Ken Tarus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.