Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Citizen TV anchor, Trevoh Ombija, was the talk of social media for the better part of Wednesday after he defended a popular entertainment joint in Kileleshwa reportedly owned by her lover, Vanice Kwamboka after it was listed among the clubs in Nairobi causing noise pollution.

Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai attacked Ombija and alleged that he was defending the joint because the owner, Vanice Kwamboka, sponsors his lavish lifestyle.

He alleged that Ombija is Vanice’s Ben 10.

It is now emerging that Ombija’s lover is also dating a prominent Kenyan politician who reportedly funded her to start the high-end entertainment facility in Kileleshwa.

According to reports, Vanice secretly warms the bed of former Kisii Governor James Ongwae.

She has dated the married two-time Governor for quite some time.

Further reports indicate that before Vanice started dating Trevoh, she was in a relationship with another Ben 10 called Manu.

She dumped Manu after he brought another woman on a date at Treasure Gardens – a restaurant that she owns- when she was out of the country with the former Governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.