Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Since Kenya gained independence in 1963, Kenya’s presidents have always had a few powerful men who wield immense and unquestionable power around them.

Farouk Kibet, the former Wareng councilor is undoubtedly a superman in President William Ruto’s administration. Farouk is loved and loathed.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, lawyer Dunstan Omari described Farouk as a modest man who believes that if something needs to be done, it should be done without delay.

“Farouk is an unapologetic person who believes that if an action has to be done, then it must be done,” Omari said.

Some political analysts have stated that Farouk is a reincarnation of Mbiyu Koinange and Nicholas Biwott in Modern Kenya, yet without a political office.

Mbiyu Koinange wielded immense power during the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s rule, while Biwott, who was nicknamed the Total man, was the superman during the late former President Daniel Moi’s regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.