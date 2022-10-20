Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 19 October 2022 – In 2018, Pastor Robert Kuria, popularly known as Pastor Robert WA-B, died in a road accident.

At the time of his death, he was very popular because he used to preach on vernacular media stations.

He also used to run a very big church in Githurai.

It is now emerging that the man of God was in the company of a mpango wa kando when the accident occurred.

He was driving under the influence of alcohol after coming from a drinking spree with his mpango wa kando.

Sadly, he died on the spot but his mpango wa kando survived.

The injuries she sustained left her disabled.

The identity of the deceased pastor’s mpango wa kando has been revealed.

Her name is Ann Kariuki, a gospel artist known for the hit song ‘Gikombe’.

Ann has since turned into a motivational speaker.

She reportedly lies about the circumstances that got her disabled.

She claims in interviews that she swallowed a fishbone that led to health complications and eventually got disabled.

However, her current state is as a result of the accident that she was involved in while in the company of the deceased pastor.

See her photos below.

Here are photos of the deceased pastor for those who don’t know him.

