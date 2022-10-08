Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – A San Antonio police officer was fired on Wednesday, October 5, after he shot a 17-year-old who was eating a McDonald’s sandwich in his car.

A video of the shooting has now emerged and shocked viewers.

James Brennand was a probationary officer who had been with the department for just seven months.

The shooting took place on October 2.

Brennand initially reported that he shot at the teen’s car after it hit him.

However, body camera footage of the incident has emerged and it doesn’t back up his story.

According to an SAPD report, Brennand responded to a call for a disturbance at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, and attempted to gather information from witnesses when he noticed a vehicle that had evaded him the day before as he attempted a traffic stop because the registered license plate didn’t match the vehicle.

The report said the prior incident wasn’t related to the disturbance call at the restaurant.

Brennand then approached the car and opened it.

The video showed Brennand opening the door of the red vehicle parked in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Brennand called for assistance, approached the car and opened the driver side door.

Erik Cantu and an unnamed 17-year-old female passenger were inside the car.

“Get out of the car!” Brennand told Cantu, who was munching on a McDonald’s burger.

“Why?” Cantu asked as his vehicle began to move backward.

Brennand responded by firing his gun multiple times.

He fired at least 10 shots and Cantu was hit 4 times.

Cantu was taken to a nearby hospital where he is reportedly recovering.

The unnamed passenger was reportedly not injured.

Cantu has been charged by proxy with evading detention in a vehicle and assault on an officer.

The San Antonio Police Department fired Brennand on Wednesday, October 5.

Watch the video of the shooting below.