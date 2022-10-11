Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – A doctor has shared CCTV footage showing the moment a Nurse suddenly slapped a House officer.

The house officer was seen seated while the Nurse was standing right in front of him, venting her anger.

From the video, it was obvious the nurse was trying to pass a strong message across to the house officer while he remained calm and continued with his work.

The female nurse then slapped the house officer and he retaliated immediately, slapping her twice.

This happened in Nigeria

Watch the CCTV footage below

When will this war ends?#MedTwitter pic.twitter.com/aHP3UphpB0 — Kunle🩺 (@Soulmedika) October 9, 2022