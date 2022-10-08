Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 October 2022 – A middle-aged Kenyan Defence Forces soldier, identified as Emmanuel Walugu Onyango, reportedly shot his girlfriend, Immaculate Mwende, on Thursday night before turning the gun on himself in Nanyuki town.

A neighbour is said to have alerted police after she heard gunshots near Onyango’s house at around 9.30 pm.

The law enforcers rushed there but found the house locked from the inside with no response.

This prompted them to break down the door and after gaining access to the house, they found Onyango’s body and that of his girlfriend lying in a pool of blood.

Mwende was already dead but her boyfriend was still breathing.

He was rushed a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A review on Onyango’s social media profile reveals that he was living a troubled life.

He made a post threatening to commit suicide in September 2013.

Around the same time, he uploaded a photo of Osama bin Landen as his profile picture.

Details are scanty on when he joined the military.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.