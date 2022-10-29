Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, returned to his ancestral home in Nyando on Friday to a low-key reception from residents.

Miguna, however, landed in the lakeside city under tight security, seemingly as a precaution after a section of residents had earlier threatened a hostile reception.

The lawyer was received at Kisumu International Airport by former Kisumu senator Fred Outa.

Speaking to journalists Miguna said it was time for Luo Nyanza to be freed from Odingaism and vowed to do it himself.

“We will free Luo Nyanza with the truth. If anyone thinks that when I come to Ahero in Kisumu, I will stop telling the truth, we will stop thinking that.No one will get in the way, no propaganda, no intimidation, no harassment,” Miguna said.

“These people are afraid of my truth and want to finish me. We know this election was stolen and I did nothing wrong by swearing to Raila Odinga, instead of them turning against me,” Miguna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.