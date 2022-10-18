Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – A dramatic video of a suspect escaping from a police car in the middle of traffic has surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the suspect had been nabbed by the South African Police Service over an unspecified crime.

He was thrown at the back of the police van, but surprisingly, the cops did not handcuff him to avoid the possibility of him slipping away.

The witty criminal escaped when the police van stopped at the traffic light.

He quietly opened the door of the van and fled, leaving the cops high and dry.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.