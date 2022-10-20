Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 October 2022 – A viral video has emerged showing the moment a Ben 10 was busted having sex with a married woman in her matrimonial bed.

The young energetic man went to the woman’s house when her husband was away to eat the forbidden fruit.

The man returned home unannounced and caught the Ben 10 on top of his wife.

Shockingly, he was shamelessly having sex in the presence of the man’s newborn baby.

In fact, the woman was still breastfeeding.

“How can you f*****k my wife in the presence of my kid in my own bed? How dare you,” the furious man was heard asking his wife’s mpango wa kando.

The Ben 10, who is a student, was seen in the viral video pleading for mercy, claiming it was a mistake.

He alleged that the woman invited her to the house and lied to him that she is the one who pays the rent.

Watch the dramatic video.

