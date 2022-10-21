Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – A married woman has revealed the savage response she gave to a single female friend of hers who heard she was cooking for her husband at 7pm and said she can’t do such a thing.

According to the Twitter user @OsemekeBlessin1, many women see the way her husband treats her and are quick to say ”God when”.

She said she had called the female friend to inquire about something and when she heard sounds of her cooking for her spouse at about 7pm, the female friend who is still single was against it, saying ”This can never be me.”

Blessing in her response said this is the reason her friend is still single because it is only ”Bedmatics” such ladies know and not how to pamper a man.

See her tweets below