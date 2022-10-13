Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, is over the moon after he met President William Ruto on Thursday.

In a social media post after he met the commander in Chief, Sonko thanked President Ruto for believing in him and giving him a job.

Sonko further stated that he will not disappoint the president in his new docket.

“Thank you Mr. President for believing in me. Hii Kazi nitaifanya Kama Mwanaume. Big announcement is coming soon!”Sonko wrote on his Facebook page.

Mike Sonko is one of the leaders Ruto promised job opportunities in his government, something that he has not fulfilled up to date.

Sources at State House said Ruto might announce Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries in the coming days and Sonko might be on the list of PS or CAS.

