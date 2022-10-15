Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – A man has expressed ‘gratitude’ to God for the flood that swept into their family house because they now have a ”free swimming pool.”

He shared a video of him and a lady swimming and playing in the flood water and wrote;

”If the water like make e cover downstair, e nor concern me. I still get hope for upstairs. Thank God for this flood. We don get free swimming pool”

