Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Popular streaming platform, Spotify, crashed on Thursday night, October 20 after American singer, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated new album, “Midnights”.

Taylor Swift released her 10th album right at the stroke of midnight and that was exactly when Spotify went down.

According to Downdetector.com, Spotify saw a massive outage across the world at midnight ET — the exact time Swift’s album was released.

The issue was resolved by Spotify’s team even though it caused confusion among the singer’s fans.

Taylor treated her “Swifties” to a special edition of the album with seven extra tunes that dropped 3 hours later on Spotify.

The singer this week revealed she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim sisters, makeup artist Pat McGrath, and model Dita Von Teese.