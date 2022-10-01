Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Sylvester Stallone and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin have been spotted cozying up to each other just weeks after Jennifer filed for divorce.

They were seen Thursday, September 29, outside a grocery store in Calabasas.

Slyvester had his hand on Jennifer’s leg in one photo. In another, both were smiling while peering into a phone.

Just last month, Jennifer filed divorce documents accusing Sylvester of moving marital assets, a claim he’s denied. Also, Sylvester covered the tattoo of Jennifer on his arm with a tattoo of his Rottweiler, Dwight.