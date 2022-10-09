Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Hollywood actor, Sylvester Stallone and hus wife, Jennifer Flavin’s divorce has been officially dismissed two weeks after they decided to reconcile.

Page Six reported on Friday October 7, that the couple’s lawyers filed a notice for voluntary dismissal in Palm Beach County, Fla.

Since the paperwork was filed on Friday morning, online court records are yet to reflect the change.

The couple are said to be “together and very happy.” They were recently out in New York City “enjoying a lovely dinner with close friends, The Gores” and were in the Big Apple to promote Stallone’s new show “Tulsa King.”

Stallone and Flavin did not try to hide the fact that they are back together on Thursday evening. The “Rambo” star and Serious Skincare founder appeared very happy as they walked out of The Polo Bar in Manhattan with their arms linked and big smiles on their faces.

Stallone and Flavin have been married since 1997. They share three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Their brief split only lasted a month. Flavin filed for divorce on August 19, citing at the time in court records that their 25-year marriage was “irretrievably broken.”