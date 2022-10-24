Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – 46-year-old Andreas David Niederbichler who was dubbed ‘Dr Coke Penis’ after he killed his lover when he sprinkled drugs on his manhood has been ordered to pay compensation.

Niederbichler who was jailed for nine years in 2019 after the woman died after performing oral sex on him, had claimed the victim was aware he had put a line of cocaine on his genitals, causing her to suffer shortness of breath before collapsing.

It was also learnt that he pulled similar stunts before with three other women. The former surgeon secretly added cocaine in glasses of champagne, their lipstick and their toothpaste.

Shortly after a German court rejected his claim that the victim, only identified as 38-year-old Yvonne M, knew what he had done, a court in Magdeburg, Germany, has ruled that Niederbichler must pay €13,280 (£11,500) to medical insurers IKK Gesund Plus who paid for hairdresser Yvonne’s treatment before she died.

Niederbichler’s lawyers had previously refused to pay in an earlier case claiming Yvonne had taken the cocaine voluntarily.

He had been ordered to pay £25,000 compensation to her husband and son.

But now the civil court found him responsible for her death and ordered him to pay the claim from medical insurers.

Before being arraigned over the death of his lover, Niederbichler was head physician for Plastic, Aesthetic and Hand Surgery at the Dessau Municipal Hospital.