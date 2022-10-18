Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – The two women who trekked from Sugoi in Uasin Gishu County in September to attend Ruto’s inauguration while pushing a customized mkokoteni have returned home after their efforts to reach him bore no fruits

Evelyne Chepkwony and Eunice Tabut were keen on meeting the head of state after his inauguration and present the customized mkokoteni as a gift to him.

However, they have been forced to return home after their quest to meet the president proved futile.

They blamed Ruto’s handlers for blocking them after looking for him for nearly a month.

“We have been looking for him to no avail,” they said as they returned home.

The women were forced to leave the customized mkokoteni that they planned to gift Ruto outside his former Karen residence.

A lot has changed since Ruto was sworn in as the President.

Unlike the campaign period when he would meet every Tom, Dick, and Harry, you have to go through a strict security protocol and vetting before meeting him.

He has handlers who decide who will meet him.

His long-time personal assistant Farouk Kibet is among the ruthless handlers who have been blocking people -including senior politicians – from meeting him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.